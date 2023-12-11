News & Insights

Moleculin Presents Preliminary Efficacy Data Of Annamycin In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

December 11, 2023 — 09:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (MBRX) Monday announced preliminary efficacy findings from its ongoing European Phase 1B/2 clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or AML (MB-106).

The company has presented the data to key opinion leaders and current investigators at a meeting held in conjunction with the 65th American Society of Hematology Meeting and Exposition in San Diego on December 10, 2023.

Walter Klemp, CEO of Moleculin said, "While still preliminary, the complete response rate we are seeing continues to reflect what we believe is an efficacy level greater than we need for eventual approval of Annamycin."

Annamycin currently has Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, in addition to Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

