Moleculin Presents Positive Preclinical Data For Annamycin In Treating Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, on Thursday presented preclinical data for Annamycin in treating pancreatic cancer, at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

Annamycin (L-ANN), the company's lead drug candidate, is a novel, non-cardiotoxic anthracycline that showed significant tumor growth inhibition in pancreatic ductal carcinoma (PDAC) models.

Preclinical testing yielded meaningful survival benefits in metastatic models, with a median survival of over 60% compared to control treatments. This indicated enhanced tumor penetration, with higher accumulation of the drug observed in pancreatic tumors. Annamycin was effective both as a monotherapy, and in combination with immune checkpoint and KRAS inhibitors.

Moleculin is currently evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine (AnnAraC) in the Phase 2/3 MIRACLE trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

MBRX closed Thursday at $2.54, up 1.60%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $2.59, up 1.97%.

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