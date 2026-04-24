BioTech
MBRX

Moleculin Presents Positive Preclinical Data For Annamycin In Treating Pancreatic Cancer

April 24, 2026 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, on Thursday presented preclinical data for Annamycin in treating pancreatic cancer, at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

Annamycin (L-ANN), the company's lead drug candidate, is a novel, non-cardiotoxic anthracycline that showed significant tumor growth inhibition in pancreatic ductal carcinoma (PDAC) models.

Preclinical testing yielded meaningful survival benefits in metastatic models, with a median survival of over 60% compared to control treatments. This indicated enhanced tumor penetration, with higher accumulation of the drug observed in pancreatic tumors. Annamycin was effective both as a monotherapy, and in combination with immune checkpoint and KRAS inhibitors.

Moleculin is currently evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine (AnnAraC) in the Phase 2/3 MIRACLE trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

MBRX closed Thursday at $2.54, up 1.60%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $2.59, up 1.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MBRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.