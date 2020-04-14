Moleculin (MBRX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.3% in Session

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of 40 cents–$1.27 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Moleculin. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Moleculin currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Medical sector is Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

