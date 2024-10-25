News & Insights

Moleculin Biotech’s Annual Meeting Decisions and Elections

October 25, 2024 — 04:49 pm EDT

Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ) has issued an update.

At the Annual Meeting, held on October 24, 2024, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. stockholders voted on multiple proposals, including the election of directors and the ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as independent auditors. Significant outcomes included the approval of the 2024 Stock Plan and a non-binding resolution on executive compensation. Stockholders also approved changes related to stock issuance and warrant repricing to comply with Nasdaq rules, although a proposal to eliminate supermajority voting requirements did not pass.

