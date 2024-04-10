Moleculin Biotech Reveals Positive Anti-cancer Data For Annamycin With Non-cardiotoxic Effects

(RTTNews) - Clinical stage pharmaceutical company Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Wednesday revealed positive preclinical data, demonstrating high anti-cancer activity of Annamycin and non-cardiotoxic properties.

Annamycin is an anthracycline and is being evaluated for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases.

Currently, shares are at $5.50, up 5.16 percent from the previous close of $5.08 on a volume of 22,126.

In a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting in San Diego, the company claimed that Annamycin is a more potent inhibitor of topoisomerase II-alpha and II-beta while remaining inactive against established cardiomyocyte cultures.

Further, the company said the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for Annamycin composition and that would enable expansion into patient populations where cardiotoxicity remains an unmet need.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.