Moleculin Biotech Reveals Positive Anti-cancer Data For Annamycin With Non-cardiotoxic Effects

April 10, 2024 — 09:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Clinical stage pharmaceutical company Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Wednesday revealed positive preclinical data, demonstrating high anti-cancer activity of Annamycin and non-cardiotoxic properties.

Annamycin is an anthracycline and is being evaluated for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases.

In a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting in San Diego, the company claimed that Annamycin is a more potent inhibitor of topoisomerase II-alpha and II-beta while remaining inactive against established cardiomyocyte cultures.

Further, the company said the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for Annamycin composition and that would enable expansion into patient populations where cardiotoxicity remains an unmet need.

