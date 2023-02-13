Moleculin Biotech Reports Topline Data From European Phase 1 Trial Of Annamycin

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) announced topline results from its MB-105 European Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of Annamycin as a single agent for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company said the final MB-105 results align with the overall safety profile of Annamycin and observations made in previously completed and ongoing clinical studies evaluating Annamycin. In the last cohort where all subjects were at least 60 years of age, Annamycin showed an overall response rate of 80%, the company noted.

"We are very pleased with these topline results, both in terms of safety and the initial data suggesting efficacy," said Moleculin Chairman and CEO Walter Klemp.

Annamycin currently has Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of STS lung metastases and the treatment of relapsed or refractory AML.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.