MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Reports Positive Interim Data From MB-106 Phase 1B/2 Study In AML

March 25, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (MBRX) Monday announced positive interim data from MB-106 Phase 1B/2 study evaluating Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine for the treatment of subjects with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine (AnnAraC) achieved complete response composite (CRc) rate of 60% in 2nd line AML subjects.

"With a CRc rate of 60% as 2nd line therapy and with 50% of those being full CRs, AnnAraC has the potential to offer 2nd line patients a viable alternative, regardless of prior treatments or mutations," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin.

