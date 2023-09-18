News & Insights

Moleculin Biotech Reports Independent Report Of No Cardiotoxicity In Annamycin

September 18, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (MBRX) said it has received a new independent assessment for the absence of cardiotoxicity in subjects treated with Annamycin. The company said it remains focused on advancing Annamycin development programs.

Annamycin is the company's next-generation anthracycline that has been designed to be non-cardiotoxic and has been shown in animal models to accumulate in the lungs at up to 30-fold the level of doxorubicin, as well as showing the ability to avoid the multidrug resistance mechanisms that typically limit the efficacy of doxorubicin and other currently prescribed anthracyclines. It is currently in development for the treatment of STS lung metastases as well as both first line therapy and therapy for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

