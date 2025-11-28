Moleculin Biotech To Present Corporate Overview At Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Klemp will provide a corporate overview and business outlook, followed by a live Q&A session with investors.

Moleculin's lead program, Annamycin (naxtraubicin), is a next-generation anthracycline designed to overcome multidrug resistance and avoid cardiotoxicity. It is currently being evaluated in the pivotal MIRACLE Phase 3 trial (MB-108) for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), in combination with cytarabine. In addition, Annamycin is in development for advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS), where anthracyclines remain a cornerstone of treatment, with ongoing Phase 1b/2 studies.

Beyond Annamycin, Moleculin is advancing a diversified pipeline:

WP1066 is an immune/transcription modulator targeting oncogenic transcription factor such as p-STAT3, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical evaluation for glioblastoma, brain tumors, and pancreatic cancer.

The company is also advancing WP1122, an antimetabolite candidate designed to inhibit glycolysis, which is in preclinical development for pathogenic viruses and certain cancers.

Moleculin is also progressing WP1220, a topical formulation of WP1066 being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

As of this writing, MBRX is trading at $0.27 in pre-market, down 1.78%, on a volume of over 8.53 million shares versus an average volume of over 3.5 million shares.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between $0.25 and $3.65.

