Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) closed at $1.07 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 90.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 14.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 14.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MBRX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MBRX to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MBRX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MBRX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MBRX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

