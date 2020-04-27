Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) closed at $1.14, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 83.87% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 22.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 16.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MBRX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MBRX is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MBRX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MBRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.