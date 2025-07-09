Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Secures RAMPA Approval for Phase 2B/3 MIRACLE Trial in Georgia, Expanding Clinical Recruitment Efforts

Moleculin Biotech announces RAMPA approval for Phase 2B/3 MIRACLE trial, facilitating expanded recruitment for Annamycin in AML treatment.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has received approval from the Regulation Agency for Medical and Pharmaceutical Activities (RAMPA) in Georgia to proceed with its Phase 2B/3 MIRACLE clinical trial, which investigates the use of Annamycin in combination with cytarabine for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This follows a recent approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), enhancing their trial's profile. Enrollment in the trial's initial part has begun, with seven subjects treated and plans to expand to over 30 clinical sites by year-end. The company anticipates significant data readouts in the latter half of 2025, amid ongoing efforts to attract participants. Annamycin, which has received Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, aims to address the unmet medical needs in AML treatment, particularly for patients who have failed existing therapies.

Secured approval from RAMPA in Georgia for the pivotal Phase 2B/3 MIRACLE trial, enhancing the company's international foothold.

Recent EU approval from the EMA further strengthens the trial's profile and credibility in global markets.

Enrollment in Part A of the MIRACLE trial has demonstrated early success, with seven subjects treated and one additional subject in screening.

Expansion to 30 clinical sites planned by year-end, increasing potential recruitment and accelerating trial progress.

Approval for the MIRACLE trial is contingent upon presenting results of nonclinical GLP studies, indicating potential future delays or complications in progressing to Phase 3.

The company anticipates requiring significant additional financing to conduct its clinical trials, with no current commitments in place, raising concerns about financial viability.

Enrollment progress in the trial is limited, with only seven subjects treated so far, suggesting potential challenges in recruitment and execution of the trial.

What is the MIRACLE trial about?

The MIRACLE trial evaluates Annamycin combined with cytarabine for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Where is the MIRACLE trial being conducted?

The trial is multi-center, with sites in the US, Europe, and the Middle East, including Georgia and Ukraine.

What are the significant approvals for the MIRACLE trial?

The MIRACLE trial has received approval from RAMPA in Georgia and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the EU.

How many subjects have enrolled in the MIRACLE trial?

Currently, seven subjects have been treated, with one additional subject in screening for Part A of the trial.

When is the expected data readout for Part A of the MIRACLE trial?

The anticipated data readout for Part A is in the second half of 2025, focusing on initial efficacy and safety data.

Secured approval from the Regulation Agency for Medical and Pharmaceutical Activities (RAMPA) in Georgia for Phase 2B/3 MIRACLE trial









Recent EU approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) boosts trial profile









Enrollment in Part A of MIRACLE reaches seven subjects treated and one additional subject in screening









16 additional clinical sites in Europe and the US expected to begin recruitment by the end of August; building to an expected 30 plus sites for Part A of MIRACLE









Anticipated data readout of Part A remains in 2H 2025









HOUSTON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc.



, (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a late-stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat cancers and viral infections, today announced that the Regulation Agency for Medical and Pharmaceutical Activities (RAMPA) in the country of Georgia has approved its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to conduct its pivotal Phase 2B/3, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive design study of Annamycin in combination with cytarabine (also known as "Ara-C" and for which the combination of Annamycin and Ara-C is referred to as "AnnAraC") for the treatment of adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are refractory to or relapsed (R/R) after induction therapy (R/R AML). This Phase 3 "MIRACLE" trial (derived from Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) is a global approval trial, including sites in the US, Europe and the Middle East. Additionally, the Company expects the first patient to be treated in Georgia to occur by the end of August, if not sooner.





M





olecul





i





n





R





/R AML





A





nnAraC





Cl





inical





E





valuation) is a global approval trial, including sites in the US, Europe and the Middle East. Additionally, the Company expects the first patient to be treated in Georgia to occur by the end of August, if not sooner.





“Building upon our recently announced CTA approval in the European Union (EU) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), RAMPA approval of the MIRACLE trial protocol represents another important milestone and bolsters our ongoing enrollment efforts,” said Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. “We expect to add 16 additional sites in Europe and the US to MIRACLE by the end of August. This will build to more than 30 sites by year-end for Part A of the MIRACLE. Adding to this progress, our recruitment in Part A of MIRACLE has hit seven subjects treated and one in screening with just our first site in Ukraine. All of this, importantly, supports our goal to report initial data on the first 45 subjects from Part A in the second half of 2025.”





Mr. Klemp continued, “This early success in recruitment underscores the capability of our clinical sites, with the first ten screened subjects within just three months of site activation, and it showcases the commitment of ARENSIA Exploratory Medicine’s research clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine (ARENSIA). We are grateful for the continued international regulatory collaboration for this trial and believe it reflects the potential demand for Annamycin and the significant unmet need for better treatment options for R/R AML patients, especially venetoclax regimen failures where the outcomes from currently available therapies are considered dismal. Our team remains focused on driving enrollment and advancing this important program forward.”





The MIRACLE study is a Phase 2B/3 clinical trial whereby data from the 2B portion will be combined with the Phase 3 portion for purposes of measuring its primary efficacy endpoint. MIRACLE is subject to appropriate future filings with and potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents, utilizes an adaptive design whereby the first 75 to 90 subjects will be randomized (1:1:1) in Part A of the trial to receive high dose cytarabine (HiDAC) combined with either placebo, 190 mg/m2 of Annamycin, or 230 mg/m2 of Annamycin, which Annamycin doses were specifically recommended by the FDA in the Company's end of Phase 1B/2 meeting.



2



of Annamycin, or 230 mg/m



2



of Annamycin, which Annamycin doses were specifically recommended by the FDA in the Company’s end of Phase 1B/2 meeting.





The protocol for the MIRACLE trial allows for the unblinding of preliminary primary efficacy data (Complete Remission or CR) and safety/tolerability of the three arms at 45 subjects, in addition to the conclusion of Part A (at 75 to 90 subjects). The first early unblinding will yield 30 subjects treated with Annamycin (190mg/m



2



and 230 mg/m



2



) in combination with HiDAC and 15 subjects treated with just HiDAC plus placebo. The Company expects to reach the first unblinding (45 subjects) in the second half of 2025, in addition to the second unblinding, which is expected in the first half of 2026. This accelerated estimated timeline is due in part to the positive response the Company received in meetings during December with potential investigators regarding recruitment for the trial.





As previously announced with regard to the EU, the clinical trial approval with EMA was granted under the condition that the Company present results of appropriate nonclinical GLP studies before initiating the Phase 3 portion (Part B) of the study. Results will be submitted as a substantial modification to the existing approved CTA.





For Part B of the trial, approximately 220 additional subjects will be randomized to receive either HiDAC plus placebo or HiDAC plus the optimum dose of Annamycin (randomized 1:1). The selection of the optimum dose will be based on the overall balance of safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy, consistent with the FDA’s new Project Optimus initiative.





Patient dosing has commenced, and the initial data readout is on track for the second half of 2025. For more information about the MIRACLE trial, visit



clinicaltrials.gov



and reference identifier NCT06788756. Additionally, the clinical trial in the EU is on



euclinicaltrials.eu



and the reference identifier there is 2024-518359-47-00.





Annamycin, also known by its non-proprietary name of naxtarubicin, currently has Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, in addition to Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Furthermore, Annamycin has Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia from the EMA.







About ARENSIA Exploratory Medicine GmbH







ARENSIA Exploratory Medicine GmbH is a German operator of proprietary hospital-based research clinics, dedicated to performing complex clinical trials with novel molecules, involving patients across numerous disease areas. ARENSIA aims to speed up patients’ access to innovative therapies by collaborating with cutting-edge pharmaceutical companies and currently operates 13 state-of-the-art research clinics across the United States of America and Eastern Europe.





For more information about ARENSIA and its clinical operations, please visit www.arensia.com.



www.arensia.com



.











About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.







Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company’s lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation highly efficacious and well tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to lack the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.









The Company has begun the MIRACLE (



M



olecul



i



n



R



/R AML



A



nnAraC



Cl



inical



E



valuation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway towards a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study remains subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.









Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.





For more information about the Company, please visit



www.moleculin.com



and connect on



X



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements











Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the timing of the release of the initial data on the first 45 subjects in the trial and the Company’s ability to reconcile the US and EU protocols with the FDA and EMA, respectively. Moleculin will require significant additional financing, for which the Company has no commitments, in order to conduct its clinical trials as described in this press release, and the milestones described in this press release assume the Company’s ability to secure such financing on a timely basis. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Investor Contact:







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





(908) 824-0775







MBRX@jtcir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.