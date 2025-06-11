Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 1B/2 Trial of Annamycin for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases

Brian Andrew Van Tine, MD, PhD, discusses positive results from Moleculin's Annamycin trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has announced positive topline results from its Phase 1B/2 clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for treating Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases. The trial, which was multi-center and open-label, assessed the Maximum Tolerable Dose and safety in Phase 1B, while Phase 2 focused on the efficacy of Annamycin as a monotherapy for patients for whom chemotherapy was deemed appropriate. Brian Andrew Van Tine, an oncology expert, discussed these results in a virtual investor segment. Moleculin, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, is also advancing its lead program for Annamycin in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, alongside other therapeutic developments targeting various cancers and pathogenic viruses.

Positive topline efficacy results from the Phase 1B/2 clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases enhance the company's credibility and potential for further development.

The completion of the trial and the identification of Maximum Tolerable Dose and Recommended Phase 2 Dose may streamline the path to regulatory approval for Annamycin.

Moleculin is advancing into a pivotal Phase 3 trial for another indication (AML), indicating progress and expansion of its clinical pipeline.

The focus on developing therapies that avoid common side effects of existing treatments, such as cardiotoxicity, positions Moleculin favorably in addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company disclosed that it requires significant additional financing for its clinical trials, with no commitments currently in place, indicating potential financial instability.

Forward-looking statements include uncertainty in securing necessary financing, which may hinder the development and approval processes for their drug candidates.

The press release suggests reliance on upcoming regulatory approvals and feedback, which introduces additional risk factors regarding the future success of their trials and products.

What are the key findings from the Annamycin clinical trial?

Positive topline efficacy results were announced from the U.S. Phase 1B/2 clinical trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases.

Who is Brian Andrew Van Tine?

Brian Andrew Van Tine, MD, PhD, is a recognized Oncology Key Opinion Leader and a Professor of Medicine at Washington University.

What is Moleculin Biotech's main focus?

Moleculin Biotech focuses on developing drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, including Annamycin for AML and STS lung mets.

How does Annamycin differ from current anthracyclines?

Annamycin is designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines.

Where can I watch the investor segment about Annamycin?

The Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment can be watched online, featuring discussions about Annamycin's trial results.

HOUSTON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc.



, (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, today announced that it participated in a



Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment



.





For the segment, Brian Andrew Van Tine, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, discussed the Company’s



recently announced



positive topline efficacy results from its completed U.S. Phase 1B/2 clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases (“STS lung mets”) (MB-107). The MB-107 trial was a multi-center, open-label, single-arm monotherapy study that in Phase 1B determined the Maximum Tolerable Dose and Recommended Phase 2 Dose (“MTD”, “RP2D” respectively) and safety of Annamycin and in Phase 2 explored the efficacy of Annamycin as a single agent for the treatment of subjects with STS lung mets for which chemotherapy was considered appropriate. For more information about the MB-107 trial visit



clinicaltrials.gov



and reference identifier NCT04887298.





The Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment featuring Moleculin is now available



here



.







About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.







Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company’s lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation highly efficacious and well tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to lack the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.









The Company has begun the MIRACLE (



M



olecul



i



n



R



/R AML



A



nnAraC



Cl



inical



E



valuation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway towards a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study remains subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.









Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.





For more information about the Company, please visit



www.moleculin.com



and connect on



X



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements











Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the timing of the release of the initial data on the first 45 subjects in the trial and the Company’s ability to reconcile the US and EU protocols with the FDA and EMA, respectively. Moleculin will require significant additional financing, for which the Company has no commitments, in order to conduct its clinical trials as described in this press release, and the milestones described in this press release assume the Company’s ability to secure such financing on a timely basis. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







