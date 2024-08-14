Moleculin Biotech Inc Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$4.32 million, or -$1.70 per share. This compares with -$5.98 million, or -$3.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Moleculin Biotech Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$4.32 Mln. vs. -$5.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.70 vs. -$3.02 last year.

