Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Announces INN Approval for Annamycin as Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Advances in AML Treatment

Moleculin Biotech announces INN approval for Annamycin, a potential treatment for AML; pivotal trial data expected late 2025.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. announced that the World Health Organization has approved “naxtarubicin” as the non-proprietary name for its next-generation anthracycline, Annamycin, which is being developed to treat relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases. The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial named MIRACLE to evaluate the efficacy of Annamycin in combination with cytarabine for AML, with interim results expected in the second half of 2025. The approval of the non-proprietary name is a significant step towards potential commercialization and allows for standardized identification of the drug. Moleculin has received FDA Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation for Annamycin, highlighting its potential in treating hard-to-treat cancers, while the company continues to work on developing additional therapeutic candidates targeting various cancers and viral infections.

Potential Positives

Annamycin has received a non-proprietary name ("naxtarubicin") approved by the World Health Organization, facilitating its recognition and potential commercialization.

The drug is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (MIRACLE) for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with interim data expected in the second half of 2025, indicating progress in its development.

Annamycin has been granted Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and EMA, which may expedite its development and approval process.

Potential Negatives

The Company notes a requirement for significant additional financing to conduct its clinical trials, with no current commitments securing this funding.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, implying uncertainty regarding the timeline and success of clinical trials, which may raise concerns among investors.

Moleculin's reliance on the upcoming interim data readout in the MIRACLE trial, scheduled for 2025, places pressure on the company's ability to demonstrate progress and secure future investment.

FAQ

What is Annamycin and its purpose?

Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline being developed for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other cancers.

When is the interim data for the MIRACLE trial expected?

The interim data readout for the MIRACLE trial is expected in the second half of 2025.

What are the key designations Annamycin has received?

Annamycin has received Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for AML treatment, and from the EMA as well.

How does Annamycin compare to current anthracyclines?

Annamycin may be safer and more effective than current anthracyclines, avoiding common cardiotoxicity and multidrug resistance issues.

What is the significance of the INN designation for Annamycin?

The INN designation of "naxtarubicin" allows for a universally recognized name for the drug, aiding its identification and prescription worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

HOUSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc.



, (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat cancers and viral infections, today announced that the International Nonproprietary Names (INN) Expert Committee of the World Health Organization approved “naxtarubicin



” for the non-proprietary name of the Company’s next-generation anthracycline in development,



Annamycin



. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases and the Company believes it may have the potential to treat additional indications.





“The assignment of the non-proprietary name represents an important step in the development and potential future commercialization of Annamycin. The INN naming process meticulously evaluates proposed drug names for adherence to nomenclature guidelines and potential conflicts, followed by expert consensus and public review. With this INN now given and prior approval by the United States Adopted Names (USAN), we have the ability to establish a universally recognized and conflict-free nonproprietary drug name for Annamycin,” said Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. “Looking ahead, our team remains focused on the successful execution of our ongoing pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 MIRACLE trial of Annamycin for the treatment R/R AML and look forward to reporting initial data in the second half of 2025.”





Commonly referred to as a generic name, each INN is a unique name used to identify pharmaceutical substances or active pharmaceutical ingredients. Each active substance that is to be marketed as a pharmaceutical must be granted a unique name of worldwide acceptability to ensure the clear identification, safe prescription and dispensing of medicines to patients. Nonproprietary names are intended for wide use ranging from labelling and product information to drug regulation and scientific literature. Moleculin expects to transition to the use of naxtarubicin in the near-term.





The Company is currently evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia in the pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 MIRACLE trial (MB-108). This Phase 3 “MIRACLE” trial (derived from





valuation) is a global trial, including sites in the US, Europe and the Middle East. Patient dosing has commenced, and the initial data readout is on track for the second half of 2025. For more information about the MIRACLE trial, visit



clinicaltrials.gov



and reference identifier NCT06788756





Annamycin currently has Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, in addition to Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Furthermore, Annamycin has Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).







About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.







Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company’s lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation highly efficacious and well tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to eliminate the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.









In March of this year, the Company initiated recruitment of patients into its MIRACLE (



valuation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway towards a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study is subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.









Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.





For more information about the Company, please visit



www.moleculin.com



and connect on



X



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements











Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the timing of the initial data readout in the MIRACLE trial. Moleculin will require significant additional financing, for which the Company has no commitments, in order to conduct its clinical trials as described in this press release, and the milestones described in this press release assume the Company’s ability to secure such financing on a timely basis. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Investor Contact:







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





(908) 824-0775







MBRX@jtcir.com









WHO Drug Information



, Vol. 39, No. 1, 2025, pg. 217



