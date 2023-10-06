Moleculin Biotech (FRA:MOLA) Price Target Increased by 6.82% to 7.59

The average one-year price target for Moleculin Biotech (FRA:MOLA) has been revised to 7.59 / share. This is an increase of 6.82% from the prior estimate of 7.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.82 to a high of 15.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,815.49% from the latest reported closing price of 0.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moleculin Biotech. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOLA is 0.00%, a decrease of 88.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.66% to 2,285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 616K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 455K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 303K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing a decrease of 233.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOLA by 90.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 246K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 142K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOLA by 44.62% over the last quarter.

