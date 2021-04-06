Moleculin Biotech Engages IQVIA To Manage Potential COVID-19 Clinical Trial

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) said that it has engaged IQVIA Biotech, a contract research organization, to manage the company's effort to begin potential clinical trials of WP1122 for the treatment of COVID-19.

WP1122 is a prodrug of 2-DG, a well-known antimetabolite with the ability to inhibit glycolysis and alter glycosylation, two processes critical to coronaviruses like SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

The company noted that 2-DG has shown activity against SARS-CoV-2, other coronaviruses and other non-coronaviruses. But the company believes its therapeutic potential is limited by its inherent lack of drug-like properties.

WP1122 was designed to improve the drug-like characteristics of 2-DG, specifically, increasing circulation time and tissue and organ uptake and concentration.

