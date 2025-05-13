MOLECULIN BIOTECH Earnings Results: $MBRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOLECULIN BIOTECH ($MBRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.69 per share, missing estimates of -$0.57 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
MOLECULIN BIOTECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of MOLECULIN BIOTECH stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 70,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,152
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 27,586 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,896
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 12,781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,443
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 11,575 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,269
- UBS GROUP AG removed 8,939 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,703
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 4,865 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,736
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,033 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,926
