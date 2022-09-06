Moleculin Biotech Announces Receipt Of Orphan Drug Designation For WP1122 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation of WP1122 for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme. Glioblastoma is the most aggressive malignant primary brain tumor and remains as an incurable tumor with a median survival of only 15 months.

Walter Klemp, CEO of Moleculin, said: "Given the progress of our phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, the strong preclinical data supporting GBM as one of many potential indications and the recent clearance by the FDA of IND status for WP1122 in GBM, we believe this designation further supports the potential of WP1122 and is another step forward in further validating our deep pipeline."

