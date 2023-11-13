Moleculin Biotech Announces Positive Interim Data For Annamycin Trials

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Monday announced positive interim data in Annamycin trials. The company said the trials showed zero cardiotoxicity in 100 percent of subjects in multiple studies.

Further, the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said 38 percent of subjects with a median age of 68 in our MB-106 AML study receiving a full course of Annamycin showed a complete response with durability of up to approximately 8 months.

