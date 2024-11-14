News & Insights

Stocks

Moleculin Biotech Accelerates Annamycin Phase 3 Trial

November 14, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Moleculin Biotech has amended its Phase 3 trial protocol for Annamycin, combined with Cytarabine, targeting relapsed or refractory AML, accelerating the unblinding of data. This strategic move could potentially hasten the timeline for Annamycin’s approval and enhance strategic partnerships. The trial, known as MIRACLE, seeks to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the treatment, aiming for a significant milestone in 2025.

For detailed information about MBRX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.