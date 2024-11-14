Moleculin Biotech Accelerates Annamycin Phase 3 Trial

Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Moleculin Biotech has amended its Phase 3 trial protocol for Annamycin, combined with Cytarabine, targeting relapsed or refractory AML, accelerating the unblinding of data. This strategic move could potentially hasten the timeline for Annamycin’s approval and enhance strategic partnerships. The trial, known as MIRACLE, seeks to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the treatment, aiming for a significant milestone in 2025.

