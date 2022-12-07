Markets
Moleculin Announces FDA Fast Track Designation For WP1122

December 07, 2022 — 09:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation of WP1122 for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme. With this, Moleculin is potentially eligible for more frequent regulatory meetings and communications with the FDA.

Walter Klemp, CEO of Moleculin, said: "We believe that based on the promising animal model data that supports Glioblastoma Multiforme as one of many potential indications, the clearance of our IND for WP1122 in GBM, and Orphan Drug Designation previously received from the FDA, WP1122 is well-positioned to be a potential treatment option for this devastating disease."

