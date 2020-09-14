Moleculin : COVID-19 In Vivo Testing Contracted For WP1122

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) said Monday that it has contracted with an independent laboratory to test the antiviral activity of its WP1122 portfolio in a COVID-19 animal model.

The company contracted with an independent laboratory for in vivo testing of its drug candidate, WP1122 and another candidate from the same portfolio in development as a possible treatment for COVID-19. The final data may be available in December, the company said.

The company said it also plans to conduct other in vivo studies, intended to enable the company to file a complete Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Moleculin said that, based on feedback from FDA, the company believes it may need to demonstrate activity in a COVID-19 animal model to successfully submit a request for IND status for WP1122.

In addition, the company also continues to contract with independent labs to conduct additional in vitro studies, which are currently under way.

