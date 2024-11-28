News & Insights

Molecule Holdings Restructures Debentures to Boost Growth

November 28, 2024 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Molecule Holdings (TSE:MLCL) has released an update.

Molecule Holdings Inc., a Canadian cannabis beverage company, has successfully restructured its unsecured debentures worth over $3 million, enhancing its financial flexibility. This strategic move involves converting the debentures into common shares and warrants, strengthening the company’s capital structure for future growth. However, some debentures remain in default, and the company is exploring solutions with the holders.

