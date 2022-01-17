Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) investors are sitting on a loss of 67% if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 67%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 12% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 38% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Molecular Templates isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Molecular Templates saw its revenue grow by 12%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 67% in the last year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MTEM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Molecular Templates stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Molecular Templates shares, which cost holders 67%, while the market was up about 15%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 4% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Molecular Templates better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Molecular Templates (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.