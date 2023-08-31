Molecular Templates (MTEM) Price Target Increased by 1400.00% to 38.25

The average one-year price target for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) has been revised to 38.25 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 345.80% from the latest reported closing price of 8.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Templates. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTEM is 0.05%, an increase of 64.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.07% to 24,006K shares. The put/call ratio of MTEM is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 11,230K shares representing 208.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,997K shares representing 92.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caxton holds 2,053K shares representing 38.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,200K shares representing 22.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,031K shares representing 19.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Molecular Templates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Its proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.