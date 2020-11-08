Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$17.40 Price Target

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.2% to US$8.56 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. Statutory losses were much smaller than expected, at just US$0.47 per share, even though revenues of US$4.3m missed analyst expectations by a remarkable 26%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:MTEM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Molecular Templates' six analysts is for revenues of US$22.9m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 6.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$2.20 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$23.8m and losses of US$2.33 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

The consensus price target fell 18% to US$17.40, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Molecular Templates analyst has a price target of US$25.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Molecular Templates' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.1% increase next year well below the historical 54%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 20% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Molecular Templates.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Molecular Templates' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Molecular Templates analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

