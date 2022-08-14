Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

The analysts covering Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Shares are up 8.5% to US$0.94 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Molecular Templates, is for revenues of US$29m in 2022, which would reflect a considerable 14% reduction in Molecular Templates' sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$1.65. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$33m and losses of US$1.42 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:MTEM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$8.33, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Molecular Templates, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$18.00 and the most bearish at US$1.50 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Molecular Templates' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 25% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 37% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. It's pretty clear that Molecular Templates' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Molecular Templates.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Molecular Templates, including a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 3 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

