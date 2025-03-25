MOLECULAR TEMPLATES Earnings Preview: Recent $MTEM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MOLECULAR TEMPLATES ($MTEM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $351,900 and earnings of -$0.89 per share.

MOLECULAR TEMPLATES Insider Trading Activity

MOLECULAR TEMPLATES insiders have traded $MTEM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TARGET N V BIOTECH sold 1,279,820 shares for an estimated $845,833

MOLECULAR TEMPLATES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of MOLECULAR TEMPLATES stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

