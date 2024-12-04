Molecular Templates Announces Key Leadership Transition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Molecular Templates ( (MTEM) ) has issued an announcement.
Jason Kim has resigned as the Company’s President, CFO, and Treasurer, effective December 8, 2024, with no disagreements or severance involved. Kim will continue to consult until year-end while his stock options vest. Eric Poma, the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, steps in as Interim CFO, leveraging his extensive experience in biotechnology and company leadership to guide the financial helm during this transitional period.
