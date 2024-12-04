News & Insights

Molecular Templates Announces Key Leadership Transition

December 04, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Molecular Templates ( (MTEM) ) has issued an announcement.

Jason Kim has resigned as the Company’s President, CFO, and Treasurer, effective December 8, 2024, with no disagreements or severance involved. Kim will continue to consult until year-end while his stock options vest. Eric Poma, the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, steps in as Interim CFO, leveraging his extensive experience in biotechnology and company leadership to guide the financial helm during this transitional period.

