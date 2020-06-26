US Markets
Molecular Partners's AbbVie-partnered eye drug gets FDA safety snub

John Miller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Swiss drugmaker Molecular Partners has suffered a setback after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company's abicipar product for a blindness-causing eye disease had an unfavorable risk-benefit profile due to inflammation.

Molecular Partners, which with abicipar was aiming for its first commercial product, has partnered on the medicine for macular degeneration with AbbVie ABBV.N unit Allergan, and has been hoping a successful launch would help bring in milestone payments to help fund the Swiss company's other projects.

"AbbVie plans to meet with the FDA to discuss their comments and determine next steps," a statement on Molecular Partners' website said.

