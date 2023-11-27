Molecular Partners (SIX:MOLN) Price Target Increased by 14.00% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Molecular Partners (SIX:MOLN) has been revised to 9.69 / share. This is an increase of 14.00% from the prior estimate of 8.50 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.25% from the latest reported closing price of 3.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Partners. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOLN is 0.00%, a decrease of 53.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.67% to 150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 0.78% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 3.78% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 210.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 71.50% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

