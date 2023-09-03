Molecular Partners (MLLCF) Price Target Decreased by 30.37% to 8.84

The average one-year price target for Molecular Partners (OTC:MLLCF) has been revised to 8.84 / share. This is an decrease of 30.37% from the prior estimate of 12.70 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.52 to a high of 17.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.79% from the latest reported closing price of 5.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Partners. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLLCF is 0.01%, an increase of 31.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.60% to 189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 97K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLLCF by 0.78% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 28K shares.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLLCF by 3.78% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

