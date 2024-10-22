Molecular Partners expands 212Pb co-development agreement with Orano Med

Molecular Partners (MOLN) announced the strengthening of a previously announced co-development agreement with Orano Med, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing targeted alpha therapies with lead-212, or 212Pb, where both companies will develop and market 212Pb-based Radio-DARPin Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. This revision builds on the original agreement signed in January, under which both companies agreed to co-develop Radio-DARPin Therapeutics. For the first program, MP0712, a DLL3-targeting Radio-DARPin, Molecular Partners holds the commercialization rights. The amended agreement now targets four programs, with each company holding the commercialization rights to two of these programs. Both companies anticipate initiating first-in-human studies for MP0712, pending regulatory clearance, in 2025. Molecular Partners will hold the second program’s commercialization rights, and Orano Med will have the rights to develop and commercialize programs three and four. Molecular Partners expects no immediate impact on its financial forecast for the fiscal year 2024 from the expansion of the co-development agreement and maintains its funding guidance into 2027. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30 are currently estimated at approximately CHF 140M.

