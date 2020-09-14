Molecular Partners completes manufacturing runs in bid for COVID-19 drug

John Miller Reuters
Published

Switzerland's Molecular Partners, which is hoping to produce an antiviral drug against COVID-19, said on Monday that it had completed initial manufacturing runs for its candidate MP0420 that it aims to test in humans starting in November.

"It is essential to demonstrate the ability to manufacture and deploy these medicines," said Chief Executive Patrick Amstutz.

