Molecular Partners completes manufacturing runs in bid for COVID-19 drug

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Molecular Partners MOLN.S, which is hoping to produce an antiviral drug against COVID-19, said on Monday that it had completed initial manufacturing runs for its candidate MP0420 that it aims to test in humans starting in November.

"It is essential to demonstrate the ability to manufacture and deploy these medicines," said Chief Executive Patrick Amstutz.

