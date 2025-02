Molecular Partners AG to Present at TD Cowen and Leerink Healthcare Conferences; Conference Call Scheduled for March 7 on 2024 Financial Results

Molecular Partners will present at TD Cowen and Leerink healthcare conferences and host a financial results call on March 7.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing DARPin therapeutics, announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences and a conference call to discuss its 2024 financial results. Key events include a fireside chat featuring CEO Patrick Amstutz and CMO Dr. Philippe Legenne at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 3 and another chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on March 10. The company will host a call on March 7 to discuss its full-year financial results, with its Annual Report set for release on March 6.

Full Release





Participation in fireside chats at TD Cowen and Leerink healthcare conferences



Participation in fireside chats at TD Cowen and Leerink healthcare conferences



Call on 2024 financial results on March 7 at 2.00 pm CET (8.00 am ET)







ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Molecular Partners



AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics (“Molecular Partners” or the “Company”), today announced its attendance and presentations at upcoming investor conferences.





Molecular Partners will also host a conference call on March 7 on its full-year 2024 financial report. The Annual Report is due to be published March 6.







Details of the events:









TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference







Boston, MA, March 3-5, 2025





Molecular Partners CEO Patrick Amstutz and CMO Dr. Philippe Legenne will take part in a fireside chat on Monday, March 3 at 9.10 am ET (3.10 pm CET).







Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call







Friday, March 7, 2025 at 8.00 am ET (2.00 pm CET).





To register for the full year 2024 conference call, please dial the following numbers approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation:









Dial in (toll free):





1-844-763-8274









International dial in:





1-412-717-9224









Switzerland:





044-575-0267





















A replay will be made available on the Company’s website under the investor section.







Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025







Miami, FL, March 10-12 March, 2025





Molecular Partners CEO Patrick Amstutz and CMO Dr. Philippe Legenne will take part in a fireside chat on Monday, March 10 at 10.40 am ET (3.40 pm CET).







About Molecular Partners AG







Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the design and development of DARPin therapeutics for medical challenges other drug modalities cannot readily address. The Company has programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, with oncology as its main focus. Molecular Partners leverages the advantages of DARPins to provide unique solutions to patients through its proprietary programs as well as through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Molecular Partners was founded in 2004 and has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit



www.molecularpartners.com



and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter/X



@MolecularPrtnrs









For further details, please contact:







Seth Lewis, SVP Investor Relations & Strategy





Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.





seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com





Tel: +1 781 420 2361





Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Communications





Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland





laura.jeanbart@molecularpartners.com





Tel: +41 44 575 19 35







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation: implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of Molecular Partners’ current or future product candidates; expectations regarding timing for reporting data from ongoing clinical trials or the initiation of future clinical trials; the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of Molecular Partners’ product candidates and its RDT and Switch-DARPin platforms; the selection and development of future programs; Molecular Partners’ collaboration with Orano Med including the benefits and results that may be achieved through the collaboration; and Molecular Partners’ expected business and financial outlook, including anticipated expenses and cash utilization for 2024 and its expectation of its current cash runway. These statements may be identified by words such as “aim”, “expect”, “guidance”, “intend”, “outlook”, “plan”, “potential”, “will” and similar expressions, and are based on Molecular Partners’ current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Molecular Partners’ expectations include its plans to develop and potentially commercialize its product candidates; Molecular Partners’ reliance on third party partners and collaborators over which it may not always have full control; Molecular Partners’ ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies for its product candidates, including the timing of such trials and studies; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; the timing of and Molecular Partners’ ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the extent of clinical trials potentially required for Molecular Partners’ product candidates; the clinical utility and ability to achieve market acceptance of Molecular Partners’ product candidates; the potential that Molecular Partners’ product candidates may exhibit serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects; the impact of any health pandemic, macroeconomic factors and other global events on Molecular Partners’ preclinical studies, clinical trials or operations, or the operations of third parties on which it relies; Molecular Partners’ plans and development of any new indications for its product candidates; Molecular Partners’ commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Molecular Partners’ intellectual property position; Molecular Partners’ ability to identify and in-license additional product candidates; unanticipated factors in addition to the foregoing that may impact Molecular Partners’ financial and business projections and guidance; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Molecular Partners’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2024 and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of Molecular Partners’ website at www.molecularpartners.com. In addition, this press release contains information relating to interim data as of the relevant data cutoff date, results of which may differ from topline results that may be obtained in the future. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Molecular Partners as of the date of this release, and Molecular Partners assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

