Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt () (MOLN) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 10.83

The average one-year price target for Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt () (NASDAQ:MOLN) has been revised to 10.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 10.29 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.52 to a high of 17.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 140.73% from the latest reported closing price of 4.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOLN is 0.01%, a decrease of 52.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 1,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 443K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 60.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 60.48% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 75.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 81.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.