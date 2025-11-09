Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt (MOLN) Price Target Increased by 11.97% to 15.45

The average one-year price target for Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:MOLN) has been revised to $15.45 / share. This is an increase of 11.97% from the prior estimate of $13.80 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.74 to a high of $22.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 241.14% from the latest reported closing price of $4.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOLN is 0.06%, an increase of 18.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 3,587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,221K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,354K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 37.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 72.59% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

