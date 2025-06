Molecular Partners AG and Orano Med Advance Development of MP0726 Radio-DARPin Candidate for Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Molecular Partners' MP0726, a Radio-DARPin targeting mesothelin, shows promising preclinical results for ovarian cancer treatment.

Molecular Partners AG and Orano Med have announced the development of MP0726, a Radio-DARPin candidate targeting mesothelin (MSLN) for ovarian cancer treatment, which shows promising tumor accumulation and selective binding to MSLN without interference from shed MSLN. Preclinical data indicate significant uptake in MSLN-positive tumors, achieving up to 34% tumor accumulation with a favorable tumor-to-kidney ratio. This candidate will be formally presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. The collaboration aims to leverage both companies' strengths in R&D and manufacturing to address critical unmet medical needs in oncology, with MP0726 being the second of several targeted alpha radio-therapeutics in development.

Potential Positives

MP0726 demonstrates promising preclinical proof-of-concept data, showing high affinity and selectivity in targeting mesothelin (MSLN) for ovarian cancer treatment.

The in vivo biodistribution results reveal substantial tumor accumulation with a favorable tumor-to-kidney ratio, indicating potential for effective therapeutic application.

This Radio-DARPin candidate is being co-developed with Orano Med, a strategic partnership that emphasizes the collaboration's strengths and capabilities in advancing oncology treatments.

The development of MP0726 marks the second Radio-DARPin program within the company, showcasing continuous innovation and progress in their oncology pipeline.

Potential Negatives

The press release mentions that despite promising preclinical data, there are inherent risks and uncertainties in clinical development that could lead to varying outcomes, which may cause investor concern.

The reliance on third-party partners, like Orano Med, adds a layer of risk regarding control over the development process and potential outcomes of joint projects.

The statement about past difficulties with shed MSLN acting as a decoy receptor introduces concerns regarding the potential challenges and limitations in successfully developing MSLN-targeted therapeutics.

FAQ

What is MP0726 and its intended use?

MP0726 is a Radio-DARPin candidate targeting mesothelin, developed for treating ovarian cancer.

What are the benefits of MP0726's biodistribution?

MP0726 shows promising tumor accumulation and limited kidney uptake, with up to 34% tumor accumulation observed.

How does MP0726 bind to mesothelin?

The Radio-DARPin binds selectively to the membrane-proximal domain of mesothelin, unaffected by shed mesothelin.

What is the significance of the collaboration with Orano Med?

The partnership enhances R&D efforts, aiming to develop effective therapies for unmet medical needs.

When will preclinical data for MP0726 be presented?

Preclinical data will be presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of SNMMI from June 21-24 in New Orleans.

$MOLN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $MOLN stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG removed 521 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,021

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 157 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $609

MORGAN STANLEY added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

BVF INC/IL added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

RHUMBLINE ADVISERS added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

MP0726, a Radio-DARPin candidate targeting mesothelin (MSLN) and intended for the treatment of ovarian cancer, is nominated for development under strategic partnership with Orano Med





Promising tumor accumulation and attractive biodistribution shown in vivo, selective binding to membrane-bound MSLN with positive tumor to kidney ratio













ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass. and PARIS, June 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





Molecular Partners



AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics (“Molecular Partners” or the “Company”) and Orano Med, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company and a pioneer in the development of targeted alpha-particle therapies (TAT) with



212



Pb (lead-212), today announced the debut of MP0726, its Radio-DARPin candidate targeting mesothelin (MSLN) and will present preclinical data in an oral presentation at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), taking place June 21-24 in New Orleans, LA, USA.





The oral presentation outlines encouraging early preclinical proof-of-concept data showing that MP0726 binds with high affinity and selectivity to the membrane-proximal domain of MSLN without being impacted by shed MSLN. In vivo results in a MSLN tumor model show a favorable biodistribution with substantial uptake of the Radio-DARPin in MSLN-positive tumors, while other organs showed limited accumulation. At 24 hours post injection, tumor accumulation was up to 34%, resulting in a tumor to kidney ratio of up to 4.5.





MP0726 leverages the unique properties of DARPins to selectively bind membrane-bound MSLN, a promising target for ovarian cancer due to its differentiated expression profiles - high in tumor, and lower in healthy tissues. High levels of shed MSLN can act as a decoy receptor and have historically hampered the development of MSLN-targeted therapeutics. MP0726 is being co-developed under Molecular Partners’ strategic partnership with Orano Med.





“Our collaboration with Molecular Partners has been delivering substantial progress in a short time, reflecting the skills, passion and strong complementarity of our teams. This progress highlights the effectiveness of our joint R&D efforts, enabling us to identify and advance differentiated clinical candidates that address important unmet medical needs. With its world-class R&D capabilities, the ownership of a virtually unlimited supply of the starting isotope, and fully-integrated manufacturing supply chain, Orano Med is uniquely positioned to support the development of these important potential new medicines”, said Arnaud Lesegretain, CEO of Orano Med.





"We are proud to advance our second Radio-DARPin candidate into development, together with our partner Orano Med, for patients with MSLN expressing cancers. The promising preclinical data indicate a favorable biodistribution profile and highlight the unique approach to targeting MSLN with MP0726,” said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., CEO of Molecular Partners.





MP0726 represents the second Radio-DARPin program to move into pre-clinical development. The first Radio-DARPin program, MP0712 targeting DLL3, is on track to dosing the 1



st



patient in a Phase 1 study in the US in the second half of 2025.







Details of the presentation:









Preclinical characterization of a Lead-212 Radio-DARPin Therapeutic to selectively target membrane-bound mesothelin in solid tumors







Date & Time: 24 June 2025; 2:50-3:00 pm CST





Session: SS38 Radiopharmaceutical Oncology – Preclinical and Early Phase (2:30-3:45 pm CST)







About







212







Pb-based





Radio-DARPins







Molecular Partners’ Radio-DARPin platform is being developed to provide a unique and innovative delivery system for radioactive payloads, with exquisite targeting capabilities of DARPins combined with the optimally balanced safety and tumor killing of



212



Pb. DARPins are ideal vectors for efficient delivery of therapeutic radionuclides to solid tumors, while overcoming some historic limitations of radioligand therapy approaches, thanks to their small size as well as high specificity and affinity. Molecular Partners and Orano Med are developing targeted alpha radio-therapeutics against up to ten targets, including the tumor-associated protein Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) and mesothelin (MSLN).







About Molecular Partners AG







Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the design and development of DARPin therapeutics for medical challenges other drug modalities cannot readily address. The Company has programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, with oncology as its main focus. Molecular Partners leverages the advantages of DARPins to provide unique solutions to patients through its proprietary programs as well as through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Molecular Partners was founded in 2004 and has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit





www.molecularpartners.com





and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter / X





@MolecularPrtnrs











About Orano Med







Orano Med, a subsidiary of the Orano Group, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which develops a new generation of targeted therapies against cancer using the unique properties of lead-212 (



212



Pb), an alpha-emitting radioisotope and one of the more potent therapeutic payloads against cancer cells known as Targeted Alpha-Emitter Therapy (TAT). AlphaMedix, its most advanced asset in development for GEP-NETs tumors, received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA in 2024. The company develops several treatments using



212



Pb combined with various targeting agents. Orano Med has



212



Pb manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and R&D centers in France and in the US. It is expanding its GMP-manufacturing capacities for



212



Pb radiolabeled pharmaceuticals in North America and Europe and building a unique, independent, and fully integrated industrial platform to serve the needs of patients globally. For more information, please visit:



www.oranomed.com



.







For further details, please contact:







Molecular Partners:





Seth Lewis, SVP Investor Relations & Strategy





Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.





seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com





Tel: +1 781 420 2361





Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Communications





Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland





laura.jeanbart@molecularpartners.com





Tel: +41 44 575 19 35





Orano Med:





Sophie Letournel





Head of Strategy, governance, and communication





sophie.letournel@orano.group





Tel: +33 6 38 44 34 11







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including without limitation: implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of Molecular Partners’ current or future product candidates; expectations regarding timing for reporting data from ongoing clinical trials or the initiation of future clinical trials; the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of Molecular Partners’ product candidates and its RDT and Switch-DARPin platforms; the selection and development of future programs; Molecular Partners’ collaboration with Orano Med including the benefits and results that may be achieved through the collaboration; and Molecular Partners’ expected business and financial outlook, including anticipated expenses and cash utilization for 2025 and its expectation of its current cash runway and the expected use of proceeds from the October 2024 offering. These statements may be identified by words such as “aim”, "anticipate”, “expect”, “guidance”, “intend”, “outlook”, “plan”, “potential”, “will” and similar expressions, and are based on Molecular Partners’ current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Molecular Partners’ expectations include its plans to develop and potentially commercialize its product candidates; Molecular Partners’ reliance on third party partners and collaborators over which it may not always have full control; Molecular Partners’ ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies for its product candidates, including the timing of such trials and studies; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; the timing of and Molecular Partners’ ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the extent of clinical trials potentially required for Molecular Partners’ product candidates; the clinical utility and ability to achieve market acceptance of Molecular Partners’ product candidates; the potential that Molecular Partners’ product candidates may exhibit serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects; the impact of any health pandemic, macroeconomic factors and other global events on Molecular Partners’ preclinical studies, clinical trials or operations, or the operations of third parties on which it relies; Molecular Partners’ plans and development of any new indications for its product candidates; Molecular Partners’ commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Molecular Partners’ intellectual property position; Molecular Partners’ ability to identify and in-license additional product candidates; unanticipated factors in addition to the foregoing that may cause Molecular Partners’ actual results to differ from its financial and business projections and guidance; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Molecular Partners’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the Investors page of Molecular Partners’ website at www.molecularpartners.com. In addition, this press release contains information relating to interim data as of the relevant data cutoff date, results of which may differ from topline results that may be obtained in the future. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Molecular Partners as of the date of this release, and Molecular Partners assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



