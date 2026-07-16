Molecular Partners Advanced Phase 2 Study Of MP0317 In Cholangiocarcinoma; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) has announced clinical progress in its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating MP0317 in combination with chemoimmunotherapy for patients with advanced biliary tract carcinoma (TACTIC), also known as cholangiocarcinoma.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare and aggressive cancer of the bile ducts, often diagnosed at advanced stages. Current treatment options are limited, and prognosis remains poor, underscoring the need for new therapeutic approaches.

The randomized, multicenter study in France is designed to enroll 75 patients, with 50 receiving MP0317 alongside standard-of-care (SoC) durvalumab plus gemcitabine-cisplatin-chemotherapy, and 25 receiving SoC alone. Nine trial sites are currently active, and patient treatment is ongoing.

A data update is expected in 2027, with study completion targeted for 2028. A trial-in-progress poster has been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026.

Prof. Christophe Borg, principal investigator of the study, noted that adding MP0317 to frontline therapy could potentially deliver deeper and longer responses for patients, with early progress encouraging. Molecular Partners' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Philippe Legenne, highlighted that MP0317 has already demonstrated proof-of-mechanism in Phase 1, showing immune-mediated remodeling of the tumor microenvironment, and could enhance the effects of standard therapies across multiple cancer indications.

Molecular Partners completed a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of MP0317 in patients with advanced solid tumors, with 46 patients treated across nine dose levels. Comprehensive biomarker analyses from the trial showed tumor-localized CD40 activation and remodeling of the tumor microenvironment remodeling as intended by design. The results of this Phase 1 study were recently published in Nature Cancer.

This trial represents a significant step in exploring MP0317's potential to improve treatment options for cholangiocarcinoma patients, with further updates anticipated in 2027.

MOLN has traded between $3.41 and $5.36 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $3.91, down 2.25%. During after-hours trading, the stock is at $4.16, up 6.39%.

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