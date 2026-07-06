Molecular Partners To Advance MP0726 For First Human Imaging In H2,2026; Provides MP0712 Update

(RTTNews) - Molecular Partners AG (MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company, provided an update on its pipeline of targeted alpha-Radio-Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein (DARPin) therapeutics.

Company Profile and Pipeline

Molecular Partners develops targeted alpha therapeutics leveraging its Radio-DARPins as isotope-agnostic vectors.

DARPin (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapeutics belongs to the class protein drugs based on natural binding proteins. The key properties include intrinsic potential for high affinity and specificity, small size, flexible architecture, and high stability.

Molecular Partners believes Radio-DARPins address the historical limitations of radioligand therapy, such as kidney accumulation and suboptimal tumour uptake, through optimised half-life extension and surface-engineering approaches, while preserving the advantages of the small-protein format.

Molecular Partners' pipeline includes MP0712, developed for patients with small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine cancers, in collaboration with its strategic partner, Orano Med.

The company's second candidate, MP0726, targets mesothelin (MSLN), a tumour antigen overexpressed in cancers including ovarian cancer.

Near-term Milestones

- Patient dosing is ongoing in the first cohort of the US multicenter Phase 1/2a study of MP0712. Currently, five sites are open and recruiting.

- According to the company, initial data from the MP0712 Phase 1/2a study are expected within the next few months, and a more comprehensive dataset on safety and efficacy is expected in 2027.

- Molecular Partners plans to advance MP0726 towards first-in-human imaging in the second half of 2026.

- In addition, the company plans to file two INDs for its targeted cancer therapeutics in 2027 and expects to nominate a new RDT target in the second half of 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, the company's cash and cash equivalents totalled CHF 79 million, or approximately $100 million. The company assumes this sufficient to fund its operations and capital requirements into late 2027.

MOLN has traded between $3.41 and $5.36 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $3.98, up 1.27%.

In the pre-market, MOLN is up 1.01% at $4.02.

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