Moldova's natural gas price to rise 16% in September -Moldovagaz

Contributor
Alexander Tanas Reuters
Published

CHISINAU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The price Moldova pays for natural gas will rise by 16% month on month in September to $1,692 per thousand cubic metres after surging almost 50% in August, state energy company Moldovagaz's financial director said on Thursday.

Moldova buys its gas from Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM under a contract that was drawn up last year.

The price fluctuates monthly and is calculated using the spot price for gas and oil depending on the season. Spot prices have soared this year.

