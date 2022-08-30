Moldova's natural gas price to jump 29% in September

Contributor
Alexander Tanas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VLADISLAV CULIOMZA

The price Moldova pays for natural gas will rise by 29% month on month in September to $1,881 per thousand cubic metres after surging almost 50% in August, the government said on Tuesday.

CHISINAU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The price Moldova pays for natural gas will rise by 29% month on month in September to $1,881 per thousand cubic metres after surging almost 50% in August, the government said on Tuesday.

Moldova buys its gas from Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM under a contract that was drawn up last year.

The government gave no reason for the increase.

Earlier this month Moldova's state energy company Moldovagaz was expecting that the price could increase by 16% to $1,692.

The price fluctuates monthly and is calculated using the spot price for gas and oil depending on the season. Spot prices have soared this year.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters