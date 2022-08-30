Moldova's natural gas price to jump 29% in September

CHISINAU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The price Moldova pays for natural gas will rise by 29% month on month in September to $1,881 per thousand cubic metres after surging almost 50% in August, the government said on Tuesday.

Moldova buys its gas from Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM under a contract that was drawn up last year.

The government gave no reason for the increase.

Earlier this month Moldova's state energy company Moldovagaz was expecting that the price could increase by 16% to $1,692.

The price fluctuates monthly and is calculated using the spot price for gas and oil depending on the season. Spot prices have soared this year.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk)

