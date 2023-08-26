Moldova's Energocom bought 300 mln cubic metres gas in June/July

CHISINAU, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Moldovan state company Energocom bought about 300 million cubic metres of natural gas on the stock exchange in June and July for $100 per 1,000 cubic metres below the price charged by Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM, it said on Saturday.

Some of the gas was for current consumption, but some would be stored in underground facilities in Romania and Ukraine for use in the 2023-24 cold season, it said.

"The total cost of purchases was more than 116 million euros, and the weighted average price was 34.45 euros/MWh," the company said in a statement. It said the average cost of buying, transporting and storing natural gas was almost $425 per thousand cubic metres.

According to Energocom, the deals were with companies from Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Switzerland.

Moldovagaz, the country's national gas operator, which is 50 percent owned by Gazprom, has a 5-year contract with the Russian company for the supply of 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas per year, with 2.1 billion intended for Moldova's Russian-backed Transdniestria separatist region.

However since last summer, Gazprom has cut gas supplies to 5.7 million cubic metres per day due to the war in Ukraine, and since December 4, 2022, Moldovagaz has been pumping that supply to Transdniestria, while the rest of the country uses gas from Energocom that is bought from European traders.

Transdniestria's gas debt has approached $10 billion, with the region collecting payments from domestic and industrial gas consumers and gathering them in a special "gas" account to repay the region's budget deficit, which is close to 40 percent.

