Moldova's central bank cuts key rate to 6% on slowing inflation

CHISINAU, June 20 (Reuters) - Moldova's central bank cut its key interest rate to 6% from 10% due to slowing inflation, the bank said on Tuesday, continuing with a policy to support consumption and boost the economy.

The central bank has been steadily reducing borrowing costs so far this year. Tuesday's cut is its fifth decrease since last summer when the rate stood at a high of 21.5% to tame soaring prices as Moldova's economy was hit by the fallout of Russia's full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The central bank said in a statement that its rate cut was aimed at creating the necessary monetary conditions to continue to bring down inflation closer to a target level of about 5%.

"...(the) decision is aimed at supporting the balance of the national economy by creating monetary conditions to revitalize lending by reducing associated costs, reviving consumption, and contributing to an increase in aggregate demand," it said.

Moldova's consumer price inflation slowed to 16.3% in May compared to over 18% in the same period a year ago, the national statistics bureau has said. Gross domestic product fell by an annual 5.9% in 2022, driven by low domestic demand, uncertainty in the region and a bad harvest. The International Monetary Fund expects Moldova's economy to grow by 2% and for inflation to slow down to 13.8% this year.

