Moldovan parliament approves government under pro-Western PM Recean

CHISINAU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Moldova's parliament approved experienced politician Dorin Recean as prime minister on Thursday to lead a government pledging to revive the economy and chart a course towards European Union membership.

A majority of 62 lawmakers voted in the 101-seat parliament to approve the new government after hearing Recean set out his policy programme.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)

