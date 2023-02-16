Moldovan parliament approves government under pro-Western PM Recean

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

February 16, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Alexander Tanas for Reuters ->

CHISINAU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Moldova's parliament approved experienced politician Dorin Recean as prime minister on Thursday to lead a government pledging to revive the economy and chart a course towards European Union membership.

A majority of 62 lawmakers voted in the 101-seat parliament to approve the new government after hearing Recean set out his policy programme.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)

((tom.balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.