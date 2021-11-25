Moldovan parliament approves budget amendments to allow payments for Russia gas supplies

CHISINAU, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved budget amendments that will allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia's Gazprom and avert a new energy crisis in the eastern European country.

Moldovagaz on Monday said it received a notification from Gazprom threatening to cut off gas supplies to the country within 48 hours unless Moldova pays for recent deliveries. Gazprom on Wednesday agreed to postpone the deadline but expected the payment by Friday.

