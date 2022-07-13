Moldovan gas operator seeks big rise in consumer tariffs to pay Gazprom

CHISINAU, July 13 (Reuters) - Moldova's national gas operator, Moldovagaz, has asked the state energy sector regulator to increase gas tariffs for consumers by around 60% so that it can pay Russian supplier Gazprom, Moldovagaz chief executive Vadim Ceban said on Wednesday.

Ceban wrote on the Telegram messaging app that he had asked the regulator to increase the price for households to 29.48 lei ($6.03) per cubic meter from 18.6 lei.

($1 = 4.8860 lei)

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

