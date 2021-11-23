Moldovagaz to pay Gazprom for gas supplies in Oct and half of Nov

Credit: REUTERS/VLADISLAV CULIOMZA

CHISINAU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Moldova's parliament intends to amend the state budget on Thursday to issue funds to Moldovagaz, allowing it to pay Russia's Gazprom and prevent fuel supplies being cut off, deputy prime minister Andrei Spinu said on Tuesday.

He said issuing $79.5 million would cover the debts for October and pay the advance for gas supplies in November.

Moldovagaz received a notification from Gazprom this week threatening to cut off gas supplies within 48 hours unless Moldova pays $74 million for recent deliveries.

