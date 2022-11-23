Moldova will pay for gas withheld in Ukraine - Moldova's Deputy PM

CHISINAU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gas that the Russian state gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM says is withheld in Ukraine is Moldova's reserves and the country will pay for it, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday.

"Gazprom accuses Ukraine and Moldova of something that is not happening. All gas supplied to the right bank of Moldova will be paid by Moldova," Spinu said on messaging app Telegram.

Accusing Ukraine of keeping volumes of gas that were destined for Moldova, Gazprom said it could start reducing gas supplies to Moldova via Ukraine from Nov. 28.

(Reporting By Alexander Tanas; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

